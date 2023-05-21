Wigan mum takes on knitting marathon to raise funds for children's hospice

Barbara Mallon, from Standish, embarked on the project to boost the coffers of Claire’s House – a charity that she hadn’t been aware of before her daughter told her about them.

Specialists in nursing and end of life care, the Liverpool-based hospice provide emotional support and help families through some of the toughest times of their lives.

A visit to the West Derby site was facilitated by Emma Newall, one of the principal fund-raisers for Claire House and has been described as a truly moving experience for the 67-year-old.

Barbara Mallon from Standish is knitting squares to make a giant blanket, to raise funds for Claire House Children's Hospice, pictured with friend from Standish Library Knit and Natter group Pat Mayren, left, who is helping with the charity challenge.

Barbara said: “I was talking to my daughter and she mentioned a friend who does charity work for Claire House, I’d never even heard of it! My husband then emailed Emma and that’s how the visit came about.”

Barbara has since promised to knit 200 squares before the end of June which will then be created into a huge blanket that Emma and the team can use to raise money. Additionally, friends and family have sponsored Barbara and have accumulated over £300.

Steven Gerrard has supported the hospice heavily in the past and they often rely on donations from the public as government funding is limited.

Barbara hopes that the money raised can help the hospice continue its incredible work.

Measuring roughly eight inches in length they are of considerable size and therefore time consuming, with just two squares completed in a full day.

Once the blanket is completed, it will be adorned with a huge yellow smile to symbolise the hope and happiness shared by all staff, children and their families who use the charity.

BarbaraI said: “I thought I’d challenge myself so started on March 27 to knit these 200 squares. I put this idea to Emma at Claire House and she thought it was brilliant.

"They’re in the process of refurbishing it and it actually used to be a nunnery, the new facilities in West Derby will compliment the original facilities in Bebbington, Wirral."