Sara Jane Wright, from Wigan, will attempt the daredevil "tandem dive" on her 34th birthday on July 28.

She has set up a fund-raising page for the sky dive to raise money for Manchester Children's Hospital, where her younger brother Jason Turner-Harris was an intensive care patient.

Jason died at the age of 12 on February 10 2012, after a short illness. His family only found out later he had a condition called Addison's disease, which affects the immune system.

Sara Jane Wright is preparing to jump out of plane and skydive for charity, raising funds for Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, and daughter Ella-Ja Wright, 10, right, will cut off her long hair and donate to make a wig.

Sara said: "Jason was a fun loving 12 year-old. He always had a smile on his face and was known to a lot of people as the boy with a cheeky grin.

"I have done a few charity events in Jason's name, but wanted to do something amazing for my last event and to go out with a bang.

"After a long hard think I have signed up to do a tandem sky dive from 15,000ft and host a charity evening on July 28 (my birthday).

Jason Turner-Harris was just 12 at the time of his death

"I'm scared of heights so I'm facing my fears by doing this. It'll be the longest six minutes of my life and I'm petrified."

"The hope is to raise as much money as possible for the children's hospital."

In a tandem sky dive, the novice skydiver is strapped to an instructor via a harness. The instructor guides the student through the whole jump from exit through freefall, and landing.

In addition, Sara's daughter Ella-Ja, 10, is going to cut her extremely long hair and donate it to make a wig for children with cancer.