Wigan mum who beat cancer recognised for her massive fund-raising and volunteering effort

A fund-raising Wigan-born mum who beat cancer has been recognised at the Palace of Westminster with a British Citizen Award.

Carolyn Cross was honoured for services to volunteering and charitable giving at a medal presentation.

After losing her mum to cancer and fighting the disease twice herself, Carolyn has raised a massive £120,000 for Cancer Research UK while also raising awareness of cancer and the signs to look out for.

She gives talks in schools raising awareness among younger people of the disease and the need for research to beat it.

The 55-year-old, who recently moved with husband John from Standish to Chorley, visits cancer patients, organises community events to bring people together andraises funds through multiple events the year round.

She bakes cakes for her coffee mornings, arranges hot pot suppers, quiz nights and the annual Big Gig which raises thousands in one evening.

Carolyn and John were greeted at Westminster by their local MP and new Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and his wife Lady Catherine and she was presented with her award by Wendy Pretten from Places for People.

Carolyn said: “We had a lovely time in London. Before the presentation Catherine gave us a whistlestop tour of the Houses of Parliament and a photo opportunity with Sir Lindsay himself who took a quick break in his busy schedule to say hello, congratulations and have a photograph with myself, John and Catherine.

“I have known them both for some considerable time through my office as clerk to Charnock Richard Parish Council in Chorley which of course is Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s constituency.

“Meeting all the other recipients of the BCA for January 2020 was an amazing experience.

“So many wonderful, thoughtful, generous and above all modest people all with a remarkable story to tell and an achievement worth noting.

“It was a very special day and one which I will always remember and for which I will always be grateful to my family, friends, colleagues and supporters as without them none of this would have been possible.”