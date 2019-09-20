Wigan mum who wrote in secret publishes her first novel

A mother-of-two who started writing in secret has finally fulfilled her life-long ambition by publishing a novel.

Kathryn Peek, 47, loved English lessons at school - even sitting the O-level exam a year early - and always wanted to write a book.

But after leaving college, she instead found herself working in a solicitor’s office and starting a career as a legal secretary.

Last year, she quit the legal profession and finally took the chance to pursue her dream.

Kathryn, who grew up in Pemberton and now lives in Lowton, said: “The situation arose when my husband changed jobs, he was working longer hours and I needed to be here for the children, so it seemed like the perfect time.

“I started writing and didn’t tell him for a bit, but I confessed and he was made up for me.”

Kathryn started writing in November and says she really enjoyed it.

The book became available to buy in July, after she decided to publish it herself using the pen name Antonia K Lewis.

Named I Called Him David, it tells the story of Louise, a 47-year-old divorcee from Wigan who decides to track down the man she fell in love with while on holiday in Newquay 30 years earlier.

She is joined by her friend Kirsty as they head to the seaside resort in search of a happy ending.

Kathryn describes it as “a story of lost love, heartbreak, friendship and optimism” packed with 1980s nostalgia.

Around half of the book is set in Wigan and Kathryn believes the main character of Louise will resonate with people in the borough.

She said: “She is a Wiganer and talks like quite a lot of Wiganers would do, as me and my friends would on a night out. She’s quite warm and down to earth.”

The book has received favourable reviews, even getting the attention of readers in the USA due to references to George Michael.

Kathryn, who lives with husband Tony and children Andonis, 12, and Katerina, nine, has now started work on her second book and has plenty of ideas for the next.