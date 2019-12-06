Wigan mum wins Neighbour of the Year award for helping nearby residents

Everybody needs good neighbours - as the famous theme tune says - and that’s exactly what residents have on one Wigan street.

Tracey Rennox, from Hawkley Hall, always goes the extra mile to help those living nearby.

Now she has been recognised for her kindness by winning the North West Neighbour of the Year Award, presented by Neighbourhood Watch and Co-op.

Mother-of-two Tracey, who lives on Sutherland Street, said she was “shocked” and “honoured” to win.

“It’s just my nature, I’m just me,” she said. “I don’t do anything for any reward, it’s the way I am.”

Tracey helps her neighbours in all kinds of ways, from taking in parcels to baking cakes for them.

She believes it is important to be a good neighbour.

Tracey, who works as a teaching assistant at Westfield Community School, said: “There are not many of them about today. You are really lucky if you get in a place where you have good neighbours.

“I have lived here for 30 years and the older ones have gone and the younger ones come in, but they are still nice neighbours.”

Tracey received a door knocker award after being nominated by her neighbour Jenny Gordon.

Jenny described her as “the most amazingly friendly, helpful neighbour” and was delighted she had won.

She said: “When I moved in she had got us a card and some flowers, a bit of a welcome to the street almost. That was where it began.

“As time went on she has done anything from taking in parcels, putting the bins in and out and walking the dog.

“I needed an operation after having my son and she put on a really beautiful afternoon tea and invited me and my mum round. It was better than any cafe in Wigan. The week after she did the same with tapas.

“She is always there and introduced me to some of the other neighbours. Now she has gone from being a neighbour to a really good friend. I will speak to her all the time.”

She said Tracey supports many of the neighbours, baking cakes for an injured man and even becoming a carer for a former resident.

Jenny said: “She will do anything for you. She will go out of her way to do anything.”