Wigan mum's disgust at being left for over two days with no gas and electricity

Mum of one Toni Johnson from Orrell has had no light or heat in her home and all the food in her fridge and freezer has perished and she can't afford to replace it.

Toni has tried on numerous occasions to get in touch with her provider Scottish Power and very rarely gets connected to an operator.

She has previously been told that she was high priority and an engineer would be out to solve the problem but this hasn't been the case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toni Johnson has been left without gas and electricity for over days

Toni, who works for the ambulance service said: "I am filled with rage. Three times I have been told someone will be out to sort the issue and no-one has come.

"I've had to take time off work, I could lose my job over this.

"My daughter has bowel problems and a chronic lung condition, I am unable to clean her if she has any accidents.

"My mum had to have her one night but she works nights so its not always possible. I'm relying on family to bring me food."

Toni Johnson with all her ruined food

Family members are constantly helping ring Scottish Power on Toni's behalf but anytime they try, they are on hold for over an hour and is then disconnected.

Toni believes that this incident means her Christmas is now in ruins: "I had all my Christmas food in and it's all ruined.

"I can't afford to replace any of it so in my eyes Christmas is cancelled this year."

Wigan Today has contacted Scottish Power for a comment but have not yet received a response.