Wigan musician hands out hundreds to charity helping residents with visual impairments

A Wigan musician handed over hundreds of pounds to a charity helping residents with visual impairments raised at an inspiration film screening.

Rik Jones, from Newtown, chose to support Wigan and Leigh District Society for the Blind through the showing of new production 7 Days at The Old Courts and was delighted the evening brought in £500.

The film charts the e story of Dave Heeley, who ran seven marathons in a weekend despite being blind, with Rik’s song Walk A Mile In My Shoes included on the soundtrack. Rik joined

The Old Courts director Jonny Davenport to hand over the cheque to Anne Fairhurst from the Wigan and Leigh District Society for the Blind at the venue.