Wigan musician records album with legendary TV star

A Wigan musician has collaborated on a new album with one half of a legendary double act.

Whitley Cock’s new album has been put together with the help of George Logan, who was part of comedy duo Hinge and Bracket in the 1970s and 80s.

George as Hinge (right) and Bracket (played by Patrick Fyffe, left) in their heyday

George was a household name in the UK, regularly gracing the stage, the screen and even the radio with his portrayal of Dr Evadne Hinge, co-starring alongside Patrick Fyffe who played Dame Hilda Bracket.

The duo played flamboyant, elderly female musicians, starring in 17 series together across TV and radio.

Sadly, Mr Fyffe died in 2002 and George retired from show business, relocating to the rural French village of Le Dorat where, along with his partner Louie, he opened a luxury bed and breakfast facility.

But after reaching out to George online, Stuart flew out to France earlier this year and spent a week recording the new album, called Chuffy, in his wine cellar.

Whitley said: “George provides narration, reading a short story I wrote about a mysterious monkey man whose hand expands. I accompany George, providing electronic pop interludes.”

He added: “Once George had been identified as the ideal narrator for Chuffy, enquiries were made regarding the likelihood of his participation.

“Elements of the script were clarified, terms swiftly agreed and his signature secured.

“And so, in March 2019, a flight to the Nouvelle Aquitaine region of Western France was taken and a temporary recording studio was erected in an inactive wine cellar on the Logan compound, deep within the catacombs of the picturesque French countryside.

“It was there, some six metres beneath the fertile earth of continental Europe, that the essence of Chuffy was fermented, distilled and digitally recorded.”

He added: “At this point it must be made perfectly clear that there is no subtext to be found within the album.

“Although themes of displacement, relocation and ostracising are touched upon, this album is not attempting to comment upon the international refugee crisis, disenfranchisement of the impoverished or subjugation of the elderly.

“Instead, it merely tells the tale of a brave little monkey man and attempts to understand his frame of mind as he adjusts to new surroundings.”

Chuffy was released on December 7 on USB in a limited edition goldette collector’s box, and will be on sale at Static Records, located in The Old Courts in Crawford Street.

It features contributions from Brendan O’ Leary, Damo Suzuki, Jessica Rose, Jon Danzig, Jon Hodson, Niamh Winters and Pete Winters.

To find out more about Whitley’s music and the new album, visit whitleycock.bandcamp.com