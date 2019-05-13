Wigan musician's song is tribute to fellow blind man

A Wigan musician has spoken of his pride that a short film about an amazing man he has contributed a song to will be screened in his hometown.

Rik Jones, from Newtown, provided his track Walk A Mile In My Shoes for the soundtrack of new production 7 Days, which tells the inspirational tale of Dave Heeley, who ran seven marathons in a week despite being blind.

The film had its premiere in Birmingham but is now coming to The Old Courts on May 30 for a charity night in aid of a borough cause supporting those with visual impairments.

Rik, who will also play a live set on the night, says Dave’s incredible story strikes particularly close to home as he is blind himself and it is a tale about rethinking what people with a disability can do.

He said: “For me being involved in this film is an achievement. This doesn’t happen every day to somebody from Wigan.

“When I started writing these songs three years ago I would never have thought one would be used in an independent film which has won awards and is up for another.

“Dave’s story resonates because he’s not given up, he keeps going. He’s blind but he runs marathons, he doesn’t let that stop him. I can’t see but the only person who holds you back is yourself.

“I always think it’s about personal ability before disability. If you want to do something it doesn’t matter, you will go and do it. I don’t want to be boxed in and to only look at the visual impairment side of me. I want to be known for what I can do. I think it’s the same for Dave.

“The story resonates with me because I’m in a similar situation but I think anyone can find him inspirational.”

Rik will be playing in the Crawford Street venue before the 50-minute film is screened.

The singer-songwriter had the song Walk A Mile In My Shoes, from his second album The Hotel With No Name, chosen for the soundtrack after a call to a radio station resulted in an interview broadcast online.

The presenter then started talking to Dave Heeley and rang Rik back, saying the search was on for a suitable track for the film.

There will also be a fund-raising aspect to the Old Courts night and Rik has chosen to support Wigan and Leigh District Society for the Blind.

It starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £5 in advance or £8 on the door. Book or find out more searching for the event on www.eventbrite.co.uk/