For Joe Astley launched his debut compilation, called Twenty First Century Times, at the world-famous Cavern Club in Liverpool.

He is the first Wiganer to hold a launch there, which has been used by lots of big artists such Adele to promote their albums.

The singer-songwriter has been playing twice a week at the venue, which was made famous by the Beatles during the 1960s, for the past two years.

Joe Astley on stage at the Cavern Club for his album launch

The gig was an all Wigan affair as he was supported by local bands The Facades and The Flechettes.

Joe said: “There were 150 people there and almost all were from Wigan, we took it over.

"It was packed it out with Wiganers roaring back my songs we had the best night!

Joe Astley with The Facades, The Flechettes and the Wallgate band

"I was honoured to have my album launch there alongside an all star Wigan line-up, Facades, Flechettes and myself backed by my five-piece group The Wallgate Band who are also esteemed musicians from the local scene for over 10 years.”

Joe’s latest release has been described by radio station XS Manchester as "Springsteen meets The Pogues."

The album entered the iTunes rock chart at number four and at number 18 in the main chart.

It features single The Battle of Wigan Lane which reached number two in the iTunes alternative charts on the first day of its release.

Joe said: “I wanted to write some songs with some real class to them, and much of the writing is inspired by my Irish roots and influences.

"I have put every penny I have earned in the last five years into getting my first album made, with no manager, label or backing.

“Hearing a packed out Cavern Club full of Wiganers roaring Battle of Wigan Lane back to me in their hundreds was a high like nothing else I've ever experienced.

"Not only were all the fans there but so many legendary Wigan bands and names that made the trip down to Liverpool, you really got to see how alive the Wigan music scene is.”