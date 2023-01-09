Think tank Onward, surveyed more than 42,000 people, asking: “Generally speaking, would you say that people can be trusted or that you can’t be too careful in dealing with people?”.

Only 27.98 per cent of people in Wigan said you can always or usually trust others, compared to 66.34 per cent saying you always or usually can’t be.

Wigan has been named the place with the least trusting neighbours

Two thirds of people from Laithwaite and Marsh Green said you can’t be too careful.

Pendleton in Salford was also considered a low trusting neighbourhood with 34.84 per cent saying you can’t always trust others.

Eccleshall in Sheffield has the highest levels of trust with 62.11 per cent with Appleton in Warrington being on of the runners-up at 28.05 per cent.

Adam Hawksbee from Onward said: “Social trust is the glue that holds communities together - and at this time of year we can see how important that is.

