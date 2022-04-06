Foundry Lane householder Alison Manning says she has been feeling heartbroken at watching the news covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since February. Seeing all the devastation it has caused the war’s victims, she decided she must do something to help.

So she put together an Easter egg raffle and endeavoured to get the whole street involved, to raise money for the Ukrainian appeal.

So far she has collected more than £600 from selling tickets for the draw which will take place on Foundry Lane at 2pm on Sunday April 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Manning began an Easter Egg collection from neighbours for a raffle to raise funds for the Ukraine appeal, she has had loads of donations and has raised over £600.

Ms Manning said: “I’m sure everybody is feeling heartbroken at the moment seeing the ongoing war with Russia.

“And as Easter is nearly upon us I was thinking of ways in which we could raise some money to help the people of the Ukraine."

Ms Manning decided to send a message to her neighbours to see if they were onboard with her idea and the response she recieved was that of great generosity and community spirit.

She asked if they would be able to donate things such as: Easter eggs, bars of chocolate, soft Easter toys, and Easter crafts in order for her to make up hampers to be raffled off as prizes in a draw for the street.

Proceeds would then be used to donate to the humanitarian crisis in eastern Europe.

Ms Manning said: "I am immensely proud of the generosity of the neighbours for donating the Easter eggs and more so for the selling of raffle tickets to friends, family, work and collegues.

“I have spent hours wrapping boxes, cellophaning, and ribboning to make them look presentable and have also walked around the neighbourhood with my grandchildren selling tickets.

"It's been a lot of hard work but as you can see, well worth it.