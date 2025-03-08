Wigan news in pictures from 2006 and 2008

By Michelle Adamson and Gary Brunskill
Published 8th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
It’s hard to think that these pictures from the Wigan Today archives, giving you a taste of local news in 2006 and 2008 were taken the best part of 20 years ago.

We hope they bring back fond memories.

.

1. Wigan pictures from 2006 and 2008

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
2006 - Community Foundation family fun day at Aspull Civic Hall outreach support officers celebrate the opening with some of their young visitors.

2. 2006

2006 - Community Foundation family fun day at Aspull Civic Hall outreach support officers celebrate the opening with some of their young visitors. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. Just leaning on a lamp post at the Britannia Hotel, Standish, are members of the George Formby Society who held their first meeting in Wigan there in 2006

. Photo: FO

Photo Sales
.

4. Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors at Perpignan: Colin Anders, Mel and Cath Green with Ged Burns at the stadium in 2006

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice