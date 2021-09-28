Jennie Gammack will run the London Marathon after losing seven stone in weight

Jennie Gammack, 41, from Abram, will be representing Slimming World in a national team from across the UK and Ireland.

Since joining the Golborne group in 2013, she has lost 7st 4Ibs, after initially weighing 18st 8.5Ibs.

She said: “I was due to run the marathon in my 40th year, but due to Covid that didn’t happen. It has been a long time coming, and I can’t believe I’m finally running the marathon after being overweight and scared at the thought of exercise for so many years.

Jennie Gammack before she started slimming world

“By building my fitness up gradually, I’ve really found a love for running. After spending years watching the race on TV and thinking it could never be me, to be actually running the world-famous London Marathon is a real dream come true.

“It’s so special to be on the team representing 900,000 members and 5,000 Consultants. I can’t wait for the atmosphere on race day and to cross that finish line. Achieving this would never have been possible before losing weight.”

The race has been postponed multiple times due to Covid-19, but will now go ahead on October 3, with the Slimming World team raising money for Cancer Research UK and the Irish Cancer Society.

Their aim is to increase awareness of how keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Jennie Gammack wanted to lose weight before her wedding

Mrs Gammack works for the NHS, commissioning services including cancer support, meaning sees first-hand the number of patients that are diagnosed in the borough.

She first decided to do something about her weight ahead of her wedding, transforming her diet and portion sizes.

She said: “When my Consultant explained the eating plan, I couldn’t quite believe that I could lose weight without going hungry, and still enjoy all my favourite meals just by making changes to the way I prepared and cooked them.

“My husband does the cooking in our house, and he’s fully supported me throughout my weight-loss journey. I need all the fuel I can get for marathon training, so potatoes, pasta, and rice are all regularly on the menu.

“There’s no way I’d have lost 7st or run the marathon without the support of my group. They are the ones who have kept me on track each week, even during lockdown when groups were held virtually.

“They inspired me to take those first steps and have been there to congratulate me whenever I reach a new furthest distance, fastest run or half stone award. I know they’ll be cheering me on when the day comes.”

Slimming World Consultant Kerry Jolley describes Mrs Gammack as a “real inspiration.”

She said: “We are all so proud of her. When she first came through the door, she just wanted to lose weight, she had no idea what a huge life and fitness transformation she was about to begin. She certainly had no idea that she would be running the London Marathon one day.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor Jennie and the Slimming World Marathon team can do so by clicking here.