Wigan nightclub remembering tragic teenager Alicia with fund-raising night for suicide prevention charity

A Wigan nightclub is set to raise the roof once more to mark the first anniversary of the tragic death of a teenager.

Alicia Sidebotham, 19, was a regular customer at Indiependence, where she enjoyed watching bands and dancing the night away with friends.

The King Street West venue held a memorial night to raise money for her family after she died by suicide on January 7 last year.

A photograph of Alicia, who lived in Atherton, has been placed on the wall above the booth where she always sat as a permanent tribute.

Now, the nightclub will honour Alicia once again by holding a fund-raising night to mark the first anniversary of her death.

It will feature some of her favourite bands and all money raised will go to charity Papyrus, which aims to prevent suicide among young people.

DJ Dave Sweetmore said: “Over the last month, over Christmas, the idea has been floating about to do a night in her memory. The charity has been chosen as something that helps people in the frame of mind that Alicia was. The idea came up that it would be a nice tribute to her and raise money for a good cause.”

The event, which is for over 18s, will be held at Indiependence on Thursday, January 16, from 7.30pm.

It will be hosted by Dave and feature performances by Pink Shirts For Pale People, The Lilacs, Flechettes, Rivver, The Facades and Jack Connah, as well as DJs Dean Rimmer and Kane McPherson.

It will be a chance for people to enjoy a night of music as well as pay tribute to Alicia.

Dave said: “It’s a year since we lost Alicia and people still talk about her. There’s a picture of her up in the corner where she always sat with her friends. She has never been forgotten by us, she is always with us in spirit.”

Tickets for the event cost £7 in advance from www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Wigan/Indiependence-Wigan/A-Night-For-Alicia---Part-Two/13718704.

Alternatively, they will cost £10 on the door if available.