Wigan nurse takes 14,000ft plunge to fund new breast cancer equipment

A Wigan nurse has faced her fears, diving 14,000 from a plane to raise hundreds of pounds for vital medical equipment.

Kathryn Hunt, from Hindley Green, used her birthday present to raise money for equipment for the South Lancashire Breast Screening Unit run by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust, where she has worked for 25 years.

Kathryn back at work with her skydiving certificate

The 57-year-old senior radiographer received the skydive as a gift from her husband Andrew, her two sons Sam and Ben and her daughter-in-law Charlotte.

Kathryn travelled up to Cark Airfield, in South Cumbria, to complete the jump along with son, Ben, who also took part to celebrate his 30th birthday.

The idea to raise money came after Kathryn had seen other colleagues fund-raising to help improve their services.

“I was so shocked when I found out I’d been booked on the skydive but it was the perfect opportunity to raise money for a cause that’s so close to me,” she said.

“This was definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and I don’t think I’ll ever be asked to do it again.

“I was so nervous as we were going up in the plane but the views from the sky were breath-taking.”

The money raised by Kathryn will go towards the purchase of an additional ultrasound machine for the Breast Screening Service at the Thomas Linacre Centre.

A JustGiving page was set up to allow family, friends and colleagues to donate money with Kathryn’s target set at £500.

In just over one week Kathryn has raised nearly £800.

Kathryn added: “I am very grateful for all the money that has been donated and it’s a lovely feeling to know how much I am supported.”

If anyone requires further information about breast screening, contact the South Lancashire Breast Screening Unit at the Thomas Linacre Centre, Wigan, on 01942 774 713, or contact your own GP.