Norma Newcombe started her career in August 1958 as a cadet at a hospital for babies in Liverpool, before working at a children’s hospital after she qualified.

She took a break from nursing when she became pregnant in 1965 to care for her two children.

In 1973 Norma decided to return to work and was appointed as a school nurse based at Hindley Health Centre – where she still works full-time.

Norma at her WWL surprise party

She believes the profession has changed a lot over the years.

During the pandemic, Norma was forced to work from home due to having a weakened immune system.

Norma, who lives in Ashton said: “I like people not machines, I can still write quicker than I can type.

f Norma with Sharon Swift, Community Public Health Specialist Practitioner at Hindley Clinic (left) and Amanda Cheeseman, Assistant Director of Nursing (right)

"Obviously things have to progress but there is not the same personal contact.

"When I first started school nursing, I could name you every child in my primary schools but I can’t now.

"I’ve had various illnesses over the past 10 years including being diagnosed with leukemia.

"So when Covid hit I worked from home for a long time. I couldn’t get out in the community and some of the work got took off me because I couldn’t do it justice.”

Norma, middle row in centre with blonde hair - in 1962.

Norma does a lot of work with special schools and is appreciated across the school community.

For her 80th birthday, she enjoyed a surprise party thrown by her colleagues at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Despite hitting the milestone, Norma has no plans to slow down.

She said: “A lot of these schools kept ringing me up while I was working from home as they would only deal with me.

"One of them invited me to a barbecue before school finished and then took me out for lunch the week before my birthday.

"At this moment in time, I’m having a few mobility issues so I want to get them sorted first.

"I do a lot of long-haul holidays as my sister lives in Australia and we usually meet up halfway, so I want to be able to enjoy it.