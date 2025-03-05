Wigan nursery pictures from the '90s and early noughties

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
In our latest search of the Wigan Today library has found various pictures of tots at borough nurseries in years past.

Most of them date from the 1990s and the first couple of years of the new millennium.

1. Wigan nursery pupils in the 1990s and 2000s

2. Young Vaisey Tuigamala, four, on his last day at Maggie Ogden's Nursery in Standish before leaving for Newcastle with his rugby-playing dad Va'aiga Tuigamala when he switched codes. Vaisey is pictured with his mates Sam Pepper and Alex O'Dolan, both also four

3. Wigan RL captain Andy Farrell launched his own day nursery in 2000 at The Total Fitness complex

4. Princess Street Nursery School pupils Megan, Jack, Natalie and Jade, along with teacher Denise Whittle, present Paula Williams, schools co-ordinator for CHAT - Children's Hospitals Appeal Trust - with a cheque for £566.61, raised through the Miles of Smiles Appeal. Looking on is Phil Taylor, operational paramedic from Wigan Ambulance Station, who was to do a sponsored bike ride in the Canadian Rockies in aid of the charity

