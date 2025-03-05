Most of them date from the 1990s and the first couple of years of the new millennium.
1. Wigan nursery pupils in the 1990s and 2000s
. Photo: STAFF
2. Young Vaisey Tuigamala, four, on his last day at Maggie Ogden's Nursery in Standish before leaving for Newcastle with his rugby-playing dad Va'aiga Tuigamala when he switched codes. Vaisey is pictured with his mates Sam Pepper and Alex O'Dolan, both also four
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
3. Wigan RL captain Andy Farrell launched his own day nursery in 2000 at The Total Fitness complex
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
4. Princess Street Nursery School pupils Megan, Jack, Natalie and Jade, along with teacher Denise Whittle, present Paula Williams, schools co-ordinator for CHAT - Children's Hospitals Appeal Trust - with a cheque for £566.61, raised through the Miles of Smiles Appeal. Looking on is Phil Taylor, operational paramedic from Wigan Ambulance Station, who was to do a sponsored bike ride in the Canadian Rockies in aid of the charity
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
