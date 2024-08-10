Stockley Park, in Appley Bridge, has seen a host of improvements in the past two years, including new benches, planters, a notice board, flower beds, picnic benches and dog fouling signs.

Five pieces of outdoor gym equipment have now been installed and were officially opened by Wigan Olympian Daniel Bibby, who won silver as part of Great Britain’s rugby sevens team in Rio in 2016.

Members of the Friends of Stockley Park canvassed Appley Bridge residents to see what they would like in the park and visited a school to speak to pupils.

When an outdoor gym came out as the most popular option, they got to work applying for funding and securing the equipment.

Sarah Stephenson, from the Friends of Stockley Park, said: “We have been applying to different funding pots for the last 18 months to try to get the gym equipment. We got some funding from Brighter Borough and a couple of the local councillors and Spar in Appley Bridge added to it.”

The equipment includes a double air walker and exercise bike, along with an inclusive piece which is accessible for people with disabilities.

It is already being used by people of all ages, from youngsters to pensioners, who welcomed the addition of the gym.

Sarah said: “As soon as it was put in, people started using it. It’s classed as adult gym equipment, but children having been using it as well, as along as they are supervised by parents.

"We have had people of all ages use it. We have had pensioners using it and a man who has had an operation on his knee using it.

"It’s benefiting the whole community.”

It is hoped that Be Well Wigan will hold free fitness classes at the park, using the gym equipment and other items such as kettlebells.

There are also proposals to hold walks and boccia sessions there.

More improvements are also heading to the park, with accessible gates recently installed, for people with mobility scooters who cannot use kissing gates, and work starting on a path to run alongside them.

There are also plans for raised beds for sensory plants, an additional football goal, a storage box for play equipment and a dog water station.

1 . New outdoor gym equipment at Stockley Park, Appley Bridge Olympian Dan Bibby, right, from Team GB rugby sevens, officially opens the new outdoor gym equipment at Stockley Park, Appley Bridge, made possible by Friends of Stockley Park

2 . New outdoor gym equipment at Stockley Park, Appley Bridge Olympian Dan Bibby tries out the new gym equipment, pictured with Friends of Stockley Park founders Laura Koskinas, left, and Sarah Stephenson

3 . New outdoor gym equipment at Stockley Park, Appley Bridge Youngsters try out enjoy the new outdoor gym equipment at Stockley Park, Appley Bridge