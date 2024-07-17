Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan organisation led by people with disabilities has been shortlisted for a national award.

Happy Smiles CIC is in the running for the Community Organisation Award for Disability at the National Diversity Awards 2024.

The awards were launched in 2012 to recognise the unsung heroes and community organisations working to enhance lives and make a difference around the country.

More than 90,000 people were nominated this year and from these, 125 individuals, groups and organisations have been shortlisted.

Happy Smiles CIC

Happy Smiles was set up in Wigan in 2019 by Haydn Smith, who has cerebral palsy, and his friend Alex Winstanley.

It sees people with disabilities deliver training to schools, community groups and businesses in the borough and further afield.

The organisation has gone from strength to strength and in 2022 it was named on the Shaw Trust Disability Power 100, which celebrates the most influential disabled people in the UK.

Described as a highlight in the diversity calendar, the National Diversity Awards unite UK citizens irrespective of race, faith, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability and culture.

The winners will be revealed during a ceremony at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral on October 4.

The event will be hosted for the second year running by broadcaster, author, presenter and journalist Clare Balding.

She said: “I’m honoured and delighted to return as host for these uplifting and inspiring awards. It’s so important to recognise individuals, organisations and charities going above and beyond to unite their communities, making them stronger, safer and happier.”