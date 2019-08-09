Wigan pageant champion is already a winner aged just one

She may have only just celebrated her first birthday, but this little girl is already making a huge impact in her community.



That’s because Isabelle-Clare Whitley, from Aspull, has been helping those in need in her new role as a beauty pageant champions.

Other news: Wigan widow Celli gifts hygiene products to hospital patients in memory of her wife



The toddler was recently crowned Mini Miss Natural Beauty England, and has since been the face of local campaigns to help those less fortunate, whether it be supporting Aspull’s One House - a multiservice community centre offering support to those with mental illness - or collecting ring pulls from soft drinks cans to send off to charities to be recycled.

She’s also been hard at work supporting Giddo’s Gift, a charity which improves the lives of young people suffering with cancer.

Mum Kellie said the experience had helped her daughter, who has two older brothers, come out of her shell in recent weeks.

“It’s all about the charity work, and she’s really enjoying it,” said Kellie.

“She’s come so far.

“She was such a shy girl at first, now she is loves seeing people, and getting out in the community to help people. It’s been an amazing experience.”

She added: “It’s given her so many opportunities to get out into the community, and the community has been absolutely amazing. (The experience) is giving her the confidence, she’s turning into a fantastic little girl. She’s only been doing it since July and the amount of friends we’ve made already is amazing.”

Next month, Isabelle-Clare will be the face of a “clean up your country” event, where people can be sponsored to collect the most litter in their area, with the winner receiving a prize.

The event takes place on September 1 and all money raised will be donated to Giddo’s Gift. You can find out more at facebook.com/minimissnaturalbeauty2019

