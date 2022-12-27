Wigan pageant contestant crowned Supreme Queen for charity work
A beauty pageant enthusiast has claimed a prestigious title after raising over £10,000 for charity.
Casey Pemberton, 18, of Standish has been named as FOEW Teen Charity Supreme International and FOEW Teen International Supreme Queen.
The initials stand for Future of Empowering Women and the pageant she attended saw her take part in a week-long competition in both Folkestone and Disneyland Paris against others from all over the world.
In the lead-up to the finals, Casey had to raise money for the NHS and Headway and set a goal of £10,000 by the time that she got to the International Pageant . She actually exceeded her target, raising a total of £10,027.
Upon arriving at the finals she received her first award due to fund-raising the most out of all the entrants in the competition.
Casey said: “Raising so much shows that I’m dedicated to what I’m doing. It’s good to help those who are in need or may be struggling.”
Fund-raising was done in a variety of ways, including raffles and bingo that were hosted largely online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Beginning her pageant journey in 2014 to boost her confidence, Casey re-entered the system three years ago after realising that she had grown older and was ready to compete at an international level.
Casey plans to continue her work and put her new title to good use over the coming months and have a positive impact on the community.
Casey said: “Despite winning such a big accolade, I want to continue raising money for good causes and will be planning future events to do this. I also wish to encourage others to get involved and compete themselves.”