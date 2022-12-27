Casey Pemberton, 18, of Standish has been named as FOEW Teen Charity Supreme International and FOEW Teen International Supreme Queen.

The initials stand for Future of Empowering Women and the pageant she attended saw her take part in a week-long competition in both Folkestone and Disneyland Paris against others from all over the world.

In the lead-up to the finals, Casey had to raise money for the NHS and Headway and set a goal of £10,000 by the time that she got to the International Pageant . She actually exceeded her target, raising a total of £10,027.

Casey is the current FOEW Supreme International Charity Queen after fund-raising the most out of all those that entered.

Upon arriving at the finals she received her first award due to fund-raising the most out of all the entrants in the competition.

Casey said: “Raising so much shows that I’m dedicated to what I’m doing. It’s good to help those who are in need or may be struggling.”

Fund-raising was done in a variety of ways, including raffles and bingo that were hosted largely online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Casey hopes that she can encourage more girls to compete in pageants

Beginning her pageant journey in 2014 to boost her confidence, Casey re-entered the system three years ago after realising that she had grown older and was ready to compete at an international level.

Casey plans to continue her work and put her new title to good use over the coming months and have a positive impact on the community.