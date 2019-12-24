Wigan pals’ stunning success as they follow their dream

Two young Wiganers who have enjoyed a stunning rise to the top of the social media world have shared their incredible story of success.

Photographers and video producers Ryan Connor and Joe Mitchinson have gone in the space of a few short years from making their first promotional films as a hobby to working Stateside with top influencers and models as well as professional sports stars.

Ryan, from Goose Green, and Winstanley native Joe have been friends since primary school and started working together after Ryan dropped out of his course at Salford University and Joe decided to leave the job with Northern Rail he had gone into at 18.

It proved to be the correct choice, as working separately and together has seen them drum up an impressive client list including heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua and taken them to a host of glamorous destinations across the pond.

The duo are far from sitting on their laurels either, currently working on a Youtube channel and giving something back to their home borough by working with local organisations.

Following their years attending St John Fisher High School and St John Rigby College Ryan and Joe took an unusual path to begin their journey to creative success.

Joe, 25, said: “At school and college I wasn’t studying anything to do with photography. When I was 18 and had to earn some money I started working on the railways because my dad did.

“One year, though, I went to Ibiza with Ryan and other friends and I did a tonne of videos of our trip on my phone. On the plane home I downloaded an editing app and put them all together.

“I put it on Facebook and it got loads of good recognition, even though I had no idea what I was doing. Then this nightclub event asked if I would like to make a video.

“I didn’t even have a camera so I rang Ryan to discuss it. He said to buy a camera and give it a shot. We did it for free.

“Then a gym got hold of us. We were going to places, doing videos and putting them on social media.”

Ryan, who is also 25, got the creative bug before Joe but also faced obstacles to success.

He said: “In school I was not exactly a grade A student. High school was a complete car crash because I’ve got dyslexia and dyspraxia which was only recognised by teachers in college.

“They introduced me to creative courses and I took to them like a duck to water.

“Those first videos at nightclub events and gyms got the ball rolling but at uni I was in a bad place even though we were developing a portfolio and did videos for Warehouse Project and some music festivals.”

Personal problems led to Ryan deciding to stake the next chapter of his life on a ticket to the Balearic party island of Ibiza, which was incidentally where Joe had discovered his own creative flair.

It turned out to be an extremely good decision as an unbelievable opportunity opened up to him.

Ryan said: “I saw a Facebook post that MTV were filming a reality TV show. They wanted to cast extras at a beach bar.

“I ran down there and half way my sandals fell to bits so I was literally shadow-hopping. I got to the bar, which was really far down the beach, and was told they had gone to Ibiza Rocks.

“That’s up a massive steep hill so I ran there and they had just gone back to the beach bar.

“I ran back and saw a long table full of MTV producers and crew. I walked over and said I was trying to make it in production.

“One of the producers said that for just walking over to them I could. He told me to be back at Ibiza Rocks dressed in black at 7.

“Before I knew it I was stood in the green room and found out they were filming Stormzy and Dizzee Rascal. They are musical heroes of mine and I was stood at the front of the stage filming them going for it in live performance metres away.

“We also filmed Craig David on a rooftop. It was amazing. That made me realise it was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

Astoundingly, Joe also had an unlikely route into the big league, courtesy of his love of sport.

He said: “I was watching Anthony Joshua on the boxing and before his fight a video came on the screen. I said I wanted to do that.

“I messaged him on social media and got a phone call a couple of days later. It was him and he needed a videographer. I was thinking:’Are you serious?’

“I now do all his stuff and at his last fight Ryan and I were at Madison Square Garden with our video on the screen. It was an incredible feeling.”

As their success started to grow Ryan and Joe took the huge gamble of walking away from their university course and job respectively.

Their official business partnership started almost two years ago and has seen them establish a studio not far from Wigan. Last year they racked up 13 trips to America, working in the likes of Miami and LA.

Their attempts to crack the US have so far revolved around getting into the social media scene, which started with a trip to Los Angeles.

Ryan said: “We reached out to people with millions of followers asking if we could do shoots for them.

“Eventually we just got a ticket and went. We were driving round and saw someone and asked if they remembered us.

“We ended up doing a bunch of shoots. These people are really high-profile on social media and getting a shoot with them can be really difficult. We just got the go-ahead.

“We go to America a few times a year and it’s about portfolio building.”

It’s not just the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, though, as Ryan and Joe also work much closer to home, helping The Old Courts with promotional and marketing material.

They are also working on a YouTube channel, 10 Extra, which will have a lot of content dedicated to inspiring people succeeding against the odds.

One of them is James Rose, a former soldier who became a double amputee after suffering horror injuries in Afghanistan.

The duo recently accompanied him on a memorable trip climbing to the top of Snowdon, Wales’ highest peak.

And wherever Ryan and Joe take their cameras, they are keen to let people know where their roots are.

Joe said; “People often ask where we’re from and can’t believe we’re from Wigan. They think to be successful you must be from London and we tell them that’s not necessary.

“A lot of people from Wigan who are in social media say they are from Manchester or the North, but there are lots of exciting things happening in Wigan and we like to stick to our roots.”