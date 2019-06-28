Wigan pensioner travels in style on her 80th birthday

A pensioner enjoyed a blast from the past as she celebrated her 80th birthday in style.

Worthington Lake care home in Standish appealed on social media for owners of classic cars willing to show them off to resident Betty Higginson.

Betty and her daughter Sue Higginson in the 1934 MG PA

Betty has Alzheimer’s disease and staff thought it would be a good way to ignite her memories.

The appeal was successful, with four cars driving to the home on Sunday.

Clare Croston, from Millennium Care, which runs the home, said: “Betty’s face just lit up. You could see how happy she was.”

Betty had a look around the cars, which included a 1956 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud, owned by Whitley-based Elegance Wedding Car Hire, and two Daimler DB18s.

Betty with the 1934 MG PA

Betty and her daughter Sue Higginson, who is visiting from her home in Texas, USA, went for a drive in a 1934 red MG PA.

They visited several locations including St Joseph’s RC Church in Adlington, where Betty got married.

Afterwards, a party was held at the home for Betty and 35 of her friends and relatives.

It followed a party on Thursday, which was the day of her birthday.

It was a special day for everyone at the care home, which specialises in looking after people with dementia.

Clare said: “On Thursday we had a 1940s singer and went back to that era with bunting and decorations. On Sunday it was a jazz-type singer and she was dancing away with her fellow residents. We had a buffet as well.”

The celebrations proved to be a big hit, particularly with Betty, who has always been interested in vintage cars.

Her daughter Sue thanked everyone at Worthington Lake for the celebrations.

She said: “Mum had an amazing 80th birthday week shared with family, friends and her new family at Worthington Lake. To see my mum smiling, happy and loving life again in this amazing care home is priceless to me.”

Home manager Ann Sheward: “Betty’s birthday was amazing. We asked the community if anybody had a vintage car they could bring along and we had an amazing response. We even had a World War Two jeep turn up.

“Betty was so thrilled with the celebrations and I’d like to thank our amazing team of house assistants here at Worthington Lake for their part in making Betty’s birthday magical.”