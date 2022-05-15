Many things have changed since Dorothy Basterbale was born in 1921, just a couple of years after the end of the First World War and three decades before Queen Elizabeth II took to the throne.
Her 101 years included a long career in education, where she took charge of a large school in Kent.
She then pursued other careers, including training as a physiotherapist.
She received gifts, cards, flowers and balloons as she celebrated the milestone and had a special visit from Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillor Chris Ready.
He said: “Dorothy is a real character and still has a glint in her eyes. I visited her last year for her 100th and said I would come back. It’s a real privilege to meet and chat to Dorothy.”