Wigan pensioner with 'glint in her eyes' celebrates 101st birthday

A Wigan centenarian attributed her long life to a glass of wine and clean living as she toasted her 101st birthday.

By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 4:55 am

Many things have changed since Dorothy Basterbale was born in 1921, just a couple of years after the end of the First World War and three decades before Queen Elizabeth II took to the throne.

Her 101 years included a long career in education, where she took charge of a large school in Kent.

Dorothy celebrates her 101st birthday with Coun Chris Ready

She then pursued other careers, including training as a physiotherapist.

She received gifts, cards, flowers and balloons as she celebrated the milestone and had a special visit from Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillor Chris Ready.

He said: “Dorothy is a real character and still has a glint in her eyes. I visited her last year for her 100th and said I would come back. It’s a real privilege to meet and chat to Dorothy.”

