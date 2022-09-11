News you can trust since 1853
Wigan pensioners enjoy a trip to the beach thanks for cash from councillors

Members of a popular group for over 60s swapped Wigan for Wales thanks to their local councillors.

By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 12:30 pm

Aspull’s ward representatives helped to cover the cost of the summer trip to Llandudno for the village’s pensioners.

Group secretary Jean Roper said the members “couldn’t thank councillors Ron Conway, Laura Flynn and Chris Ready enough”.

Councillors Chris Ready and Laura Flynn, left, and Ron Conway, right, present a cheque to members of the group

“Our councillors advise us, they help us, they are our rocks and indeed nothing is too much trouble.

“In fact, they are the glue that keeps our community together,” she said.

The group meets at Aspull Royal British Legion and has been going from strength to strength since the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coun Ready said: “Initially they held their meetings at The One House community centre, but soon outgrew that and they now meet at Aspull Legion every Tuesday.

“The numbers are going through the roof.

“We help in a small way, but it's the fantastic committee who make the difference.”

