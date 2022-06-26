Wigan pensioners' golden celebration for Queen's platinum jubilee

Pensioners who were in their 20s when the Queen was crowned held a belated celebration for her platinum jubilee.

By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 4:55 am

Members of Aspull’s Golden Circle were joined by ward councillors Ron Conway, Laura Flynn and Chris Ready to raise a toast to Her Majesty on the 70th anniversary.

The women said it was a special day, but it only “seemed yesterday” that the Queen’s coronation had taken place.

Councillors Ron Conway, Chris Ready and Laura Flynn with members of the Golden Circle

The councillors said it was “really great” to spend time with community groups and the platinum jubilee had brought people together after what had been a “very difficult time for us all, but especially the elderly”.

The group’s belated jubilee party was supported by the three councillors through their Brighter Borough funding.

Organiser Betty Taylor, who is the driving force behind Aspull Golden Circle every week, said: “It was a great day and we can't thank our councillors enough for their continued support.”

