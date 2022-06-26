Members of Aspull’s Golden Circle were joined by ward councillors Ron Conway, Laura Flynn and Chris Ready to raise a toast to Her Majesty on the 70th anniversary.

The women said it was a special day, but it only “seemed yesterday” that the Queen’s coronation had taken place.

Councillors Ron Conway, Chris Ready and Laura Flynn with members of the Golden Circle

The councillors said it was “really great” to spend time with community groups and the platinum jubilee had brought people together after what had been a “very difficult time for us all, but especially the elderly”.

The group’s belated jubilee party was supported by the three councillors through their Brighter Borough funding.