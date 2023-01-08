News you can trust since 1853
Wigan pensioners volunteer to renovate overgrown path near former beauty spot

Two Wigan pensioners overcame all sorts of adversities to renovate an overgrown path and create a nice walk for members of the public.

By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

Mick Corless and Jim Millar spent the summer months clearing bushes and trees which had been encroaching on the path just off Brook Lane in Pemberton near the old Smithy Brook for a number of years.

Mick pioneered the project which Jim joined after seeing posts about it on the Growing up in Pemberton Facebook group.

Pemberton residents Jim Millar, left, and Mick Corless, have volunteered throughout the year and cleared a path, which was overgrown with bushes and trees, to create a nice walk for members of the public, near the old Smithy brook
Mick said: “During lockdown when we could go out me and my wife went for a walk around that area.

"There’s a circuit people can actually walk near the brook across the railway line into Winstanley Woods and back round to Brook Lane but we noticed you could only do part of it.

"Months went by and I went down a few times to see if I could get through but you could only go part of the way.

"I had a really good look and noticed there were a few fallen trees, overgrown bushes and some brambles.

The path near the old Smithy brook, near Brook Lane

"Around five or six months ago when the pandemic finished, I went down and started to clear the easiest part and got a few hundred yards done.

"I posted it on Facebook and a few people said they’d help and then Jim started going down and doing it.”

Jim said: “When I was a kid, we used to play down at Smithy Brook and the path runs along side it.

"When they built the Meadowbrook housing estate, the path was bulldozed and became overgrown and you could no longer walk down it.

"I noticed that the path had opened up a bit and that somebody had hacked the path.

"So I messaged him saying I’ll help you if you need it.

“I just went down and started cutting the path from the other end.

“We trimmed some of the trees back once in the middle and opened it up.”

The pair didn’t know each other before revamping the path and only met on the final week.

They now plan to continue maintaining the walkway.

Mick said: “We just have to keep on top of it now in case it grows back again.

“One of the things I’d like to do next is clear the brook up.”