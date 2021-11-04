Wigan personal trainer to take part in 24 hour workout challenge to raise money for Macmillan

Francesca Thompson, 49, who co-owns PT4U Training in Hindley, will do a different form of exercise every hour on the hour, starting at 11am on November 5.

Every workout will be dedicated to someone who has passed away from cancer who was a family member of someone at the gym.

Mrs Thompson said: “People will come in to do the workouts that are relevant to them but some of the members will try to do all of it. I’ve done 16 hours in the past and it was pretty brutal.

Francesca Thompson is leading a 24 hour workout

“I was on a TV show called special forces a few years ago, and a few people from that are coming over.

“We’ve also got seven or eight businesses who have given us stuff towards a prize draw, so anyone who donates and takes part will be entered. People can guess how many calories I burn as well.”

Each workout will last at least 30 minute, with an online timetable available to see when each exercise is taking place.

The workout is taking place to raise money for Macmillan

A Macmillan coffee morning will also take place at the gym at the same time with a local cake shop donating towards it.

Mrs Thompson has set a target of £1,000 but they are already close to that with online donations alone.

She said: “Hopefully on the day when people are physically coming in we will go over that target. Macmillan rang me and said they were buzzing because they have never heard of anyone doing anything like this before.

“My auntie passed away from cancer four years ago at the age of 52, leaving six kids behind, which has inspired the whole thing and gave me the idea.

“The workout at five o’clock is for people who are surviving and still living it. One of our members has been in remission multiple times, and he’s now back training.”