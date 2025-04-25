Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pet owner from Wigan has set up an app to help reduce the cost of veterinary care.

Dave Parr, from Hindley, created The Net Vet in June after spending almost £5,000 going through allergy testing for his dog Bess.

The Net Vet is designed to bring pet owners closer to veterinary care without leaving the comfort of their home.

It enables them to chat back and forth with a professional vet, sharing their concerns and questions as they arise.

Dave Parr, founder of The Net Vet app

The vets can provide advice on things such as diet and nutrition, skin/allergy issues, parasite control and behavioural issues, as well as other common problems.

Dave said: “We’re an app-based vet practice which gives pet owners instant access to a vet.

"My motivation to set it up came from my experience with what I call traditional vet care. My dog has a lot of allergies about eight years ago and we spent two years investigating these allergies and we weren’t short of spending about £5,000 on the testing process.

Dr Alex Crow with Dave's dog Bess

"I was a first-time pet owner and I was oblivious and thought this was the process you go through, although I became increasingly frustrated during the first year.

"It took me a long time to find a vet who took a real interest in my pet and to get to some conclusion.”

The Net Vet was established by pet owners who were frustrated with the increasing costs associated with veterinary care, particularly those driven by corporate consolidation.

In 2013, 10 per cent of veterinary practices in the UK were owned by a corporate company – now around 60 per cent of them are corporately owned.

According to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), bills for pet owners rose by almost 60 per cent between 2015 and 2023, aligning with the rise of corporate ownership.

Some vets also feel pressure to generate income.

Now the CMA has initiated a formal investigation into the veterinary sector, citing concerns over increasing prices and the consolidation of practices under large corporate entities.

This trend has led to reduced competition and transparency, leaving many pet owners struggling with unexpected and often exorbitant veterinary bills.

Dr Alex Crow used to work for a corporate practice and is now the chief veterinary officer at The Net Vet.

He said: “I graduated in 2019 and worked at one vet practice. When I first started working there, it was an independent practice and then a corporate firm took it over around six months to a year of me working there.

"Gradually things changed in terms of management and the pressures put on me and the other vets. It certainly became clear that pets’ health wasn’t at the forefront, of course it was from the individual vets but not from a practice point of view.

"There were bonus schemes in place to incentivise you to charge more and make more money and that can potentially lead to recommending unnecessary treatments or investigatory work on pets. It puts you in a real dilemma as a vet – you swear an oath as a vet and always want to put the animals health first but obviously that bonus structure can be appealing as well. Some vets may fall into that trap and it certainly became the culture during the five years of me working there it got worse.

"With the CMA investigation, it put pressure on these corporate practices which trickled down to us as vets to hit targets and meet even more unnecessary expectations.

"Its not very rewarding as a vet or encouraging to work in that kind of environment.

"The business owners at the top of these corporate companies are not vets, they’re business people and don’t understand what it means to be a vet and what is in the animal’s best interest.”

The Net Vet is designed to be transparent and economical, enabling pet owners to manage healthcare costs effectively without sacrificing the level of care their pets receive.

If an animal requires surgery for example, The Net Vet will recommend an independent vet in the pet owner’s area or ultimately they may choose to visit their own vet.

Dave added: "I’m looking at it from a pet owners perspective more than a money-making perspective.

"One thing I was passionate about was giving people access to real vets and real veterinary advice. Historically vets weren’t allowed to be owned by non-vets. Its a benefit that we’re not only independent, but also owned by pet owners that drive for a better outcome.

“We also don’t want people to be reliant on doctor Google

"I think people are being ripped off by vet practices currently. The trust between pet owners and vets is diminishing.

"Typically most pet owners are registered at a practice and we’re not here to replace them completely but to replace 70 per cent of those visits.

"Depending of the complexity and the intricacy of whatever the condition is, we can either refer them to our partner hospitals or you can go to your own practice.

"We can’t necessarily help people avoid those costs, because 60 per cent of clinics are all owned by these six corporate companies. What we can do is hopefully help you avoid going to the vets quite frequently.

"We did some cats and dog shows last year and some focus groups and really listened to what pet owners want. Hundreds of people now use our app and we’re starting a marketing campaign to help get the word out there.

"What we want to do, and we have some uptake across the business community, is we’ve got some clients who are using us as employee benefits.

"People can create a pet profile and can speak to a vet within one to two minutes.”