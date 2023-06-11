Wigan pianist's legacy continues thanks to harmonious donation to care home

For the family of Marjorie Gee have donated her piano to Worthington Lake care home in Standish, where she died earlier this year, as a token of their appreciation for the care she received.

Marjorie was the third generation of her family to become a pianist, following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather.

Her grandad and dad were church organists while her dad was also a pianist and a composer.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Carol Morgan, Michelle Speak and Alisha Bromley

Marjorie played in churches for many years before sharing her talent with those at the home.

She was born in Bamfurlong in 1939 and had piano lessons as a child before becoming a piano teacher in the 1960s.

Marjorie then bought the Bentley piano in the early 1970s and played on it for many years.

She taught her daughters Carol and Michelle, as well as other family members and local children, how to play.

Majorie Gee

Upon receiving the piano, a small ceremony was held at Worthington Lake with Marjorie’s family, residents at the home and staff.

The home has added a plaque to the piano which reads: “In loving memory of Marjorie Gee.

"I’m going to heaven just like the thief on the cross who said in that last moment “Lord, remember me”.

Marjorie with daughters Carol and Michelle

Alisha Bromley, activity co-ordinator at Worthington Lake, said: “The piano has brought a lot of joy to the home.

"We’ve learnt that we have so many other residents that can play the piano, so I wasn’t going to let the piano donation go without saying thank you.

“We’re sad to have lost Marjorie, but we know her memory will live on.”

Marjorie’s daughter Michelle Speak praised the home where her mother lived and explained why the family wanted to show their gratitude by donating the piano.

She said: “The quality of care for everyone is amazing; staff know the residents well and go above and beyond to meet individual needs.

“We can’t thank the staff enough for their individual and personal care and commitment.