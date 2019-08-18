Wigan Pier revival work gathers pace

They are buildings to which, a generation ago, thousands would flock in a year.

More recently they have been edifices which most folk have got used to passing without so much as a sideward glance, the rest only with a sigh of regret.

But as this picture shows, what was the old Way We Were museum and the Orwell pub are once again a hive of activity as workmen work to gut then transform the buildings into new visitor attractions.

With the protective boardings torn away, it is in fact possible to see once again the legend The Way We Were in 1900 above the main entrance to that once hugely popular museum complete with its cast of actors and the notorious Victorian schoolroom.

Wigan Council last month gave permission for the transformation of these two buildings and the adjacent education centre into a whole set of new facilities including a gin distillery, micro-brewery, food-hall, wedding venue and events space.

A second approved application related to the development of eight three-storey, canal side gated residential town houses, with parking and landscaping included.

The work is an important part of Wigan Council’s Strategic Regeneration Framework’, which is the authority’s masterplan and future vision for the town centre.

It is scheduled for completion next spring.