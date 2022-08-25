Wigan play area once at centre of dispute is officially opened after revamp

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The playground on Bexhill Drive, in Hindley Green, previously belonged to developer Bellway Homes, but was fenced off so youngsters could not use it.

Ownership of the playground was transferred to Wigan Council last year and a consultation was held to ask residents what they would like to see there.

The play area on Bexhill Drive is officially opened

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play area has now been refurbished and was officially opened at a community event.

Residents and ward councillors came together at the special event to cut the ribbon and declare the play area officially open.

Among them were Harry and Susan Dale, the first residents to move onto the estate in March 1992, who were honoured as Lord and Lady Bexhill for the day.

Mr Dale said: “I really think it’s a big asset to the estate. The play equipment looks great and I think it’s fantastic that kids can play together in a friendly and safe environment.”

Hindley Green councillor John Vickers, who provided funding for the event with Coun James Palmer, said: “Today has been a great success, with raffles, tombola, a cake competition, magician, face painting, bouncy castles and free ice creams, and is the culmination of many months of hard work by the residents of the estate supported by myself, Coun Palmer and Wigan Council.”

He was delighted to see the play area brought back to life and children able to play there again.

Coun Vickers said: “Residents had asked me to get involved in 2019 and I subsequently submitted a motion to the council, which resulted in funding being made available to provide these excellent play facilities within a newly fenced safe area that we’ve all, as a community, had a great time opening today.