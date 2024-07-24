Wigan poet Lemn Sissay offers £10k reward for leaflet from his gutter cleaning business

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Writer and broadcaster Lemn Sissay is offering to pay £10,000 for a leaflet advertising his services when he lived in the borough.

He is trying to trace the flyer promoting his gutter cleaning business in Atherton in the 1980s.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “This morning I announced a £10,000 reward on @BBCRadioManc for anyone who finds and gives me my ASWAD Gutter Cleaning Leaflet which was designed by Mr Dinsdale of Atherton in the mid to late 1980s. £10,000.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lemn lived in foster care in Ashton and children’s homes in Leigh, Lowton and Atherton, before he moved into his first flat on the Poet’s Corner housing estate in Atherton at the age of 17.

He is now one of the country’s most acclaimed writers, being the official poet of the 2012 London Olympics and the chancellor of the University of Manchester from 2015 to 2022.

The 57-year-old is also a regular face on television.

Related topics:Lemn SissayWiganTwitterAshtonLeigh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.