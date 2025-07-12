A pole fitness studio in Wigan is helping people across the borough build strength, confidence, and community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opened in 2023 by local father and daughter duo, Tony McAleavy and Shannon Fitzgerald, The Studio in Ashton-in-Makerfield welcomes people of all ages and abilities for pole fitness classes.

But it’s not just about getting fit. For many, it’s about improving mental health and finding a community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some women come in as ‘Mum’ and here they get to be just themselves for a moment,” Tony said. “When you hang upside down on the pole, you forget what stresses are going on and can relax for an hour. It's like a dopamine hit.”

“When you hang upside down on the pole, you forget what stresses are going on and can relax for an hour. It's like a dopamine hit.”

Tony says many who come in through the door arrive carrying stress, anxiety, and trauma.

“Some people fall in love with the wrong person, some struggle with their mental health. When they’re here, even if just for an hour, they get respite.”

Shannon, who trains students and also runs the women’s support group at The Studio, was introduced by her dad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, she helps run the space and even sews matching outfits for the group.

Tony McAleavy and Shannon Fitzgerald demonstrate their skills on the pole

Sarah first joined last November and was nervous at first, but quickly “fell in love with the experience”.

“My friend actually roped me into it. I’d always wanted to try, but didn’t want to go on my own,” she said. “We did the six-week beginners’ course and now I go every week, at least once or twice.

“I feel stronger. I feel more confident in myself and my body. Tony and Shannon push you and celebrate your accomplishments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony and Shannon are keen to keep sessions at The Studio affordable and welcoming, with special courses available, designed for beginners.

"It’s not just about getting fit. For many, it’s about improving mental health and finding a community."

For those who prefer not to wear shorts, they offer special leggings with grip so that everyone can feel comfortable while getting the correct grip needed for pole moves.

Classes are welcoming and inclusive, with people from all walks of life supporting each other as they try new things

“We all latch on to each other’s positives and grow together,” said Sarah. It’s a really unique way to get fit and we have such a laugh.”

Pole therapy sessions are now also a part of the schedule, designed to support both mental and physical health in a non-judgmental space for all.

While the moves require some strength, the emphasis is always on encouragement and personal goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hardest part is just walking through the door, “ Tony said. “But once you’re in, it’s all fun and support.”

For more details or to book a beginners’ course, visit The Studio’s Facebook page or call 0777 121 6990.