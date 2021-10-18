Wigan police chief calls for more ‘specials’

Chief Supt Ellison

Increases in workloads have made it impossible for some of the officers in England and Wales to volunteer alongside their day jobs, claims the Police Federation.

The Association of Special Constabulary Officers has described a significant fall in numbers across the two nations as a “huge loss” to policing.

Home Office data shows Greater Manchester Police had 313 special constables in March this year - down from 325 the year before. It represents a 43 per cent drop compared to 2011, when there were 549.

The officers, also known as “specials”, hold the same powers as police constables and work a minimum of 16 hours a month as volunteers.

Wigan’s police commander, Chief Supt Stuart Ellison said: “We are extremely proud of our special constabulary and grateful for the valuable role they play within GMP. Special constables bring with them a wealth of experience and skills, and their support enables us to deliver a better and more efficient service to the communities we serve.

“From supporting neighbourhood policing teams and assisting with major events and incidents, to engaging with residents and preventing crime, our special constabulary is a very well-respected part of the team and we couldn’t do the job we do without their vital contribution.

“A special constable is required to volunteer a minimum of 16 hours a month, but in Greater Manchester our specials go above and beyond that and contribute an average of 26 hours per month, which equates to the equivalent of 50 additional full-time officers. Furthermore, during the first four months of Covid-19 restrictions, the special constabulary provided over 2,000 community patrol hours every week.

“We currently have 318 Special Constables working across Greater Manchester, and a further 67 working across Sergeant, Inspector, Chief Inspector and Chief Officer ranks. We are focused on recruiting further and have already welcomed three intakes of special constables this year, with another three planned before the end of March 2022.

“Becoming a special constable is extremely rewarding, and to ensure volunteers feel supported in their role they receive regular training and appropriate equipment and uniform to allow

them to carry out operational duties alongside regular officers.

“We also have a low proportion across the force of specials leaving to become regular officers, which highlights the support and enjoyment they get from the role.

“Anybody interested in becoming a special constable is encouraged to email [email protected] We are particularly interested in hearing from people that would like to join on a long term basis.”