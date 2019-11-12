Wigan poppy seat pays tribute to the fallen

A Wigan veterans’ organisation presented a bench to the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) to mark Remembrance.

EDs, which is based on Library Street, was given the bench as a donation and then tidied it up as a gift for the Wigan branch of the RBL.

The poppy seat will now remain in place at the community garden and allotment on Gordon Street which EDs is looking after.

The veterans at EDs also made poppies and remembrance crosses which will be displayed in the garden throughout November.