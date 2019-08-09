Wigan Pride could be postponed after weather warning for 50mph gusts and rain

Bad weather could mean this year's Wigan Pride has to take place on a different day as the borough is set to be lashed by howling winds of up to 50mph and rain.



A final decision on whether the festival tomorrow (Saturday) will go ahead or not will be taken in the morning, just a few hours before the parade is due to set off.

Organisers are being forced into a last-minute call on the event following warnings issued by the Met Office in London.

However, Wigan Council has also confirmed on social media that it will take place on another day if it cannot go ahead this weekend.

The celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, diversity and tolerance involves a parade from Mesnes Park to Wigan town centre and entertainment on two stages in Market Place and Believe Square.

In a joint statement issued on Friday Alison McKenzie-Folan, chief executive of Wigan Council, and Scott Williams, chair of Wigan Pride Committee, said: “The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and rain across today and tomorrow, meaning that gusts of up to 50mph could affect tomorrow’s outdoor Wigan Pride Festival.

“Public safety is our key priority and although all plans are still in place for the festival to go ahead, we will monitor the weather overnight and a final decision will be made first thing tomorrow morning following guidance from the Met Office.

“We will ensure that everybody is kept updated with this decision as soon as it is made.”