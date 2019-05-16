Wigan primary school pupils unscathed after motorway crash drama on trip

Children from a Wigan primary school have escaped unharmed after their coach was involved in an incident on the motorway.

The vehicle taking pupils from Millbrook Primary School in Shevington to Blackpool Zoo came off the M55 and scraped three lampposts as it ended up in a layby on Thursday morning.

All the children were completely unhurt and the leaders of the trip decided they should continue for their day out at the wildlife facility.

Executive headteacher Karen Tomlinson said: "The children are absolutely fine and the person in charge decided to continue the visit.

"We have contacted all the parents and they are all perfectly happy with the school's response."