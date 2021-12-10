Wigan pub record Christmas cover of a Band Aid classic to raise money for a local cause

The Hawk, in Hawkley Hall, recently shared their version of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? on social media, with manager Claire Bolton and staff members Chris Cubas, Gaynor Haughton and Beth Evans all taking part.

Claire had the idea to record the song for Fur Clemt, after the pub won a company competition run by Blind Tiger Inns.

She said: “We won £100 from the competition so we wanted to do something good with money, and give something back. We really like what Fur Clemt does and what they are about. I also absolutely love their name, because everyone in Wigan knows what it means.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff members at the Hawk have recorded a Christmas cover

“When it comes to Christmas you don’t want anyone to go without, and they will help anyone out. The last couple of years with Covid has hit a lot of people hard. Charities like this do a lot, because people should never not have food.

“Our pub is a community hub, and everyone helps out. It’s a great area and our customers are fantastic, they get behind you with whatever you try to do.”

Claire says the song choice was a no-brainer, and perfect for the cause they are doing it for.

The Hawk in Hawkley Hall

“It’s exactly to do with what Fur Clemt is about, and it’s pretty iconic. We showed it to everyone in the pub on Saturday.

“We had two natural singers, and two not so natural singers. Chris is an amazing singer, he actually went on tour with Westlife, and then Beth is very good too. Then there is me and Gaynor, who aren’t as good as them two, but it’s about taking part and enjoying it.

“We are a team, and we all help each other. That’s the way it is.”

A Just Giving page has been set up for donations, while they are also hoping to receive food and toys to give to Fur Clemt.

“If we can raise a couple of hundred pounds we will be very happy with that. It will be good if anyone can donate.”