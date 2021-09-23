Wigan pub regulars taking on triathlon with a twist to raise money for Alder Hey appeal

Regulars at Real Crafty are taking on a triathlon with a twist

Regulars at Real Crafty, in Swinley, are taking on the Coniston Challenge to create awareness of the 7 in 10 Appeal, which has been started by Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

The vital funds raised from the eight hour challenge, taking place on September 25, will enhance inpatient and community mental health services at the hospital.

Phill Melling, 51, who is heading up the fundraiser, said: “We chose that side of it because during the last 18 months Covid has had a big impact on people’s mental health, especially children's due to them not going to school and college, or sitting exams.

The team of six have already reached their original target

“We won’t know until the future how that will affect them. When I looked at the 7 in 10 Children’s Mental Health Appeal, I couldn’t believe the shocking statistic that so many young people have never had appropriate intervention at a sufficient early stage.

“Originally, one of our friends was doing it because her Godson has been through quite a few difficulties, and was at Alder Hey having his first operation when he was only a couple of hours old. So she is doing it for that reason as well.”

Mr Melling is one of six people who are heading up to the Lake District this weekend, with all of them being members of local beer groups.

The challenge is a triathlon with a twist, with three gruelling stages which could be harder than the actual sport.

It starts with a 10k trek up the Old Man of Coniston, before being followed by a 17k bike ride through Grizedale Forest.

It concludes with a 3k kayak across Coniston Water.

To prepare they have been doing practice walks and rides to get used to the hills, as well as kayaking on Scotman's Flash, but this weekend will be the first time they will combine the three.

Mr Melling said: “We had a target of £1,500 between us, and we’re currently at £1,950, so have already beaten what we intended. The pub has been really helpful, it is like a community. They have got us t-shirts printed and everything.”

The team is named after the pub's new sports wing, Réal Crafty Sporting Club.

Another local business, Bithells Waste Management, have also helped out by making a generous donation to the fund.

The money raised from the challenge will enable more children to access the treatment they need at Alder Hey, at the time they need it.

Donations can be made here or by visiting the pub.