Wigan pub-restaurant offers a Christmas Day treat to 999 workers
Wigan emergency service personnel will get a free festive treat if they pop down to a local pub-restaurant between jobs on Christmas Day.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
15th Dec 2022, 8:20am
Those 999 workers who are on duty on December 25 are being offered a turkey and stuffing barm by The Venture on Billinge Road at Highfield.
A spokesperson said that the deal was available to any “on duty fire service, police and ambulance staff who are working and giving up their Christmas Day to serve our community.