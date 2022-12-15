News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan pub-restaurant offers a Christmas Day treat to 999 workers

Wigan emergency service personnel will get a free festive treat if they pop down to a local pub-restaurant between jobs on Christmas Day.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 8:20am

Those 999 workers who are on duty on December 25 are being offered a turkey and stuffing barm by The Venture on Billinge Road at Highfield.

Read More
Wigan police issue security warnings as break-ins increase
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said that the deal was available to any “on duty fire service, police and ambulance staff who are working and giving up their Christmas Day to serve our community.

The Venture on Billinge Rd, Highfield
Most Popular

“Either pop in to The Venture between 12pm and 3pm on the day or give as call so we can get this ready for you!”

WiganHighfield