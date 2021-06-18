Wigan pub selling fragrance that smells like full English breakfast

The Eau de Breakfast is a fragrance that smells like a full English

The Mount in Orrell is selling the fragrance which clearly is something to be sniffed at!

In a move that will doubtless have the likes of Yves Saint Laurent eating their hearts out, the Eau de Breakfast has aromas of smoky bacon and sizzling sausages with notes that bring to mind fresh toast.

The Mount in Orrell

According to the business, the fragrance has been designed to evoke the feelings of contentment and pleasure experienced when tucking into a hearty English breakfast.

It is certainly set to turn a few heads this summer for anyone in Orrell who decides to wear it.

Rob Calderbank, business unit director at Hungry Horse, said: “Everyone loves the smell of sizzling bacon in the morning, so what better way to celebrate your favourite meal than with a new fragrance that lets you smell like breakfast all day long?

“With Father’s Day fast approaching, our new Eau De Breakfast fragrance offers the perfect gift for dads in Orrell who know how to start their day right, and we’re certain it’s going to be a crowd-pleaser.

“So, if you’re as big on breakfast as we are, why not try our new scent for yourself, or treat a loved one so they can smell like the best meal of the day too?”

Hungry Horse has tapped into its inner Parisian fashion house to come up with a chic 50ml glass bottle to serve its latest creation in.

A limited number of bottles are available to be snapped up from the Hungry Horse website.

To order the Eau de Breakfast or find out more, visit www.hungryhorse.co.uk/fathers-day/