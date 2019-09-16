Wigan pub to host Britain's Got Talent auditions

Could you be the next Paul Potts or can you dance like Diversity?

Talented Wiganers are being invited to audition for the next series of Britain’s Got Talent at a popular local pub.

Preliminary auditions for Simon Cowell’s national talent show will be held at The Bowling Green pub on Wigan Lane next weekend.

Landlady, Nancy Reid says she was inspired to contact the show because the pub sees so many talented singers come through its doors.

“It’s great news,” she said. “We are the only place that’s holding auditions in Wigan.

“I contacted the researchers to say we would be happy to hold open auditions as we have quite a lot of talented singers coming through the doors.

“But it’s not just for singers, it’s open for magicians, dancers everything.

“Anyone who wishes to enter can come down.

“Anyone auditioning will be filmed by a crew and the footage will be shown to the producers in London.

“If they like what they see they will contact them and invite them to the live auditions.”

The tryouts coincide with Nancy and her brother, Glyn Jones’ 10-year anniversary of owning the pub.

Less than a week after the auditions, The Bowling Green will host a party to mark the occasion hosted by longstanding DJ Simon Humphreys.

“The past 10 years have been great,” said Nancy. “We had a total refurbishment a few years ago.

“We wanted to bring it more in line with the younger generation, to make it more accommodating for them.”

Over the past decade Nancy and Glyn alongside Simon, bar manager Donna Mann-Cairns and other dedicated bar staff, have worked on making The Bowling Green well known for its entertainment offering.

“We have a folk night on a Tuesday which is popular,” said Nancy. “For the past two years we have also hosted an inclusive, accessible-friendly night.

“We do bingo and karaoke for people with special needs and put on entertainment.

“It’s been absolutely wonderful being here, we have made a lot of friends along the way.

“Our staff are brilliant, Donna gets heavily involved with everything, Simon is the head host. He’s been with me since day one.”

On Friday, September 27, The Bowling Green will host a 10-year party. All customers are invited to attend for an evening of entertainment.

The Britain’s Got Talent auditions will take place on Sunday, September 22 from 6pm until 9pm. Entry is free.