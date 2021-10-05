Wigan pubs asking for personal messages of thanks to Macmillan Cancer Support

Some Wigan pubs are asking customers to submit personal messages of thanks to Macmillan Cancer Support

UK chain Green King are running a nationwide campaign where people are able to share their gratitude.

Regulars at the pub chain will be able to leave their messages to the Macmillan and healthcare professionals on custom-made beer mats, which will eventually make up an impressive 10 foot super-sized thank you card.

Rachael Gascoigne, Senior Partnership Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “This is such a lovely gesture from Greene King customers and team members.

“The thank yous will mean so much to our Macmillan nurses and healthcare professionals who work tirelessly in their local communities to support people living with cancer, and to know just how much they are valued, especially after such a difficult time.”

The beers mats are available until Friday 8, with Wigan’s The Venture and The Bay Horse are amongst the 600 local pubs involved.

This campaign from Green King follows other events which have taken place in recent months, including Brave the Shave live events.

The chain first partnered with Macmillan in 2012, exceeding their initial three-year fundraising target of £1million with time to spare.