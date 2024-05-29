Wigan pub's event raises thousands for family after deaths of father and son in house fire
and live on Freeview channel 276
A two-day fund-raising event was held at The New Inn, in Goose Green, to support the family of Barry Mason and his four-year-old son Ethan.
The pair died after a fire ripped through their home on Warrington Road, Goose Green in the early hours of Sunday, April 14.
Joanne McMahon, one of the organisers, said: “The community of Goose Green, plus people from further afield, came together in a time of need, when a few locals got together and organised a fund-raiser event at The New Inn in only a matter of days for a local family that needed their support in any way possible.
"We definitely managed to pull it off with two extremely busy days.”
The event included a barbecue, fair rides, music, strongman competition and a visit by Wigan Warriors player Junior Nsemba.
It raised a total of £3,618, which has since been given to the Mason family.
Joanne said: “We would like to thank everyone that helped to make that day possible, even if you were helping out on the day or donating prizes etc or just by turning up and showing support. We couldn't have done it without you all.
"It was also nice to see support from Wigan Warriors player Junior Nsemba, who popped along on the Monday.
"We have spoken to the family and they are forever grateful to everyone for their support.”
The event was one of several being held to raise money for the Mason family, which include a car wash by firefighters from Wigan and Skelmersdale on bank holiday Monday.
People across Wigan and beyond have been moved to do something after the family’s tragedy.
Five people escaped from the fire in the Masons’ semi-detached home, but when it was realised that young Ethan was still trapped inside, his father Barry bravely went back through the smoke and flames to rescue him.
Barry, 45, tragically died in the blaze and Ethan was rushed to hospital, but died from his injuries two days later.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.