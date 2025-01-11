Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six Wigan pubs are on the lookout for the next Luke Littler, as part of a national darts competition.

The event which is hosted by Proper Pubs is set to uncover the best new talent in the world of darts after Littler became the youngest ever World Champion in 2025 at just 17 years old.

Sponsored by Fosters, the competition will follow a best-of-three legs, best-of-501 format. Pub heats at 45 establishments across the country, began on Monday and run until Friday February 7.

Each week, two competitors will advance to their pub’s final, with a total of eight finalists by the end of the heats.

Pubs are searching for the next Luke Littler

The pub finals will take place during the week of Monday February 10 , where the winner and runner-up for each pub will progress to the regional finals, scheduled for the week of Monday February 17.

Across the country, there will be nine regional finals, each culminating in four finalists advancing to the national showdown.

The 36 finalists will compete in the National Final on Sunday March 2, held at the Town Hall Tavern, Greater Manchester, with the winner receiving a prize of £1,000.

The pubs taking part in Wigan are: Ellesmere in Hindley, Market Tavern in Hindley, Ukulele in Wigan town centre, Bath Springs in Wigan, Eagle and Child in Wigan, Honeysuckle Inn in Wigan, Kitt Green Tavern in Wigan, Millstone in Wigan and the Tippings Arms in Wigan.

For anyone interested in participating, please get in touch with your local Proper Pub.