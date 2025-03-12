A Wigan dog owner has claimed a coveted Best of Breed crown at Crufts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracey Holmes’s smooth Collie Maggot won the top award in the breed’s category in the Pastoral group at the prestigious dog show over the weekend

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a world-famous celebration of dogs and the loving relationship they enjoy with their owners

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey Holmes, with Maggot, a Collie (Smooth), which was the Best of Breed winner on the fourth and final day of Crufts 2025.

This year, it welcomed more than 20,000 four-legged-friends into the NEC Birmingham from March 6-9 with viewers able to follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4.

Wigan has had a proud history of winners at the famous show.

In 2014 Ruth Ashcroft, from Standish, saw her Glen of Imaal terrier Fergal win the Best in Breed category there.

Ruth picked up the biggest victory in her career of dog showing when the expert judges sent Fergal through to the best terriers’ competition after deciding he was the best example of the Irish working dog breed at the show.