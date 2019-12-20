Wigan pupil and his sister swim a mile to raise vital funds

A Wrightington school pupil and his little sister swam a mile to raise funds to show support for people with life-shortening illnesses.

Nine-year-old Noah Wild, who attends St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Wrightington, and his seven-year-old sister Orla donated £370 to St Catherine’s Hospice, in Lancashire, after completing the feat at the Best Western Park Hall Hotel and Leisure Club.

Mum Rebecca Wild, of nearby Charnock Richard, said: “Noah and Orla both enjoy swimming with the Chorley Marlins and they decided to set themselves the challenge of swimming a mile; they said they wanted to do it to raise sponsorship money for a local charity.

“I’m a district nurse so I know a lot about the great work St Catherine’s does, especially through the charity’s Clinical Nurse Specialist team which cares for people with life-shortening illnesses in their own homes.

“I thought it would be really nice for Noah and Orla to give something back to the community in this way It’s brilliant.”

The family visited the Lostock Hall hospice to hand in their donation, and Noah and Orla were presented with Hospice Hero medals.

Noah said: “The swim was easy at first, then it became harder, and then it was super hard.”

Hayley Jackson, community engagement officer at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We were delighted to welcome Noah and Orla to the hospice to thank them for their amazing support.

“Swimming a mile is no mean feat and they’ve done brilliantly to set themselves this charity challenge and raise a wonderful amount for St Catherine’s.”