Wigan pupils raise money for Australian bush fires relief

A Wigan primary school has raided hundreds of pounds in support of Australians who have been battling the devastating wild fires across the country.

Kindhearted pupils from All Saints Catholic Primary School in Golborne got their thinking caps on to figure out how they could help the efforts to end the bush fires that have destroyed large parts of Australia and killed countless animals over the last few weeks.

Headteacher Wendy Hughes with Year Six pupils, from left, Erin,11, Lily,11, Jack,11, Mrs Hughes, Seresa, ten, Erin,11, and Lottee, 11, held an assembly about climate change and arranged a non-uniform day and raffle to raise funds for charity after watching the news about the Australian bush fires, at All Saints primary school, Golborne

The children were concerned about the animals who were trapped; in particular, the koalas, who didn’t have the capacity to escape the bush fires.

The children felt that they wanted to do something to support the plight and were proactive in organising a raffle and other events to support the cause.

They also presented an assembly to parents and the rest of the children in school about ‘climate change’ and the extreme weathers which are occurring across the world.

The children held special events such as an Australia-themed non uniform day, and had a “guess the Kangaroo’s name” competition,

The school’s headteacher, Mrs Hughes, said: “We always encourage the children in their quest to bring about positive change within the community and beyond. When the children approached me to ask about fund raising, I asked them to put forward a proposal.

“I was very impressed with the research they did and the real passion they had about the cause.

“They spent time outside of school organising an eco-friendly raffle prize and generating ideas for raising money for the WWF charity.

“We are really proud of the children and would like to thank their families for their support and encouragement.”

The creative youngsters even made their own Australia-themed T-shirts with their own money, and have been proudly wearing them around school to help raise awareness.

Children elsewhere in the borough have also been getting in on the act. Year six children at Meadowbank Primary School in Atherton decided to hold a coffee morning and cake sale to raise funds for those affected.

Similar events were held at seven other schools in the area: Parklee; St John’s, Mosley Common; St Michael’s; Atherton St George’s; Tyldesley St George’s; St Philip’s and St Stephen’s, Astley.

Money raised was donated to three charities working across Australia, to help residents who have lost their homes and belongings, injured animals and firefighters tackling the blazes.